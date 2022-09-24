See All Family Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Amanda Hussein, MD

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Amanda Hussein, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. 

Dr. Hussein works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT KISSIMMEE in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Kissimmee
    720 Oak Commons Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 259-4807

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Kissimmee

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Tuberculosis Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Alex — Sep 24, 2022

About Dr. Amanda Hussein, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518528124
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amanda Hussein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hussein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hussein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hussein works at ADVENTHEALTH MEDICAL GROUP FAMILY MEDICINE AT KISSIMMEE in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hussein’s profile.

Dr. Hussein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussein.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

