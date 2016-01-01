Dr. Amanda Humphries, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphries is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Humphries, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Humphries, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL.
Dr. Humphries works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baycare Medical Group Inc1201 1st St S, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 294-7062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Humphries?
About Dr. Amanda Humphries, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1245684422
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Humphries accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Humphries has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Humphries works at
Dr. Humphries has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphries.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphries, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphries appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.