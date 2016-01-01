Dr. Amanda Hostetler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hostetler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Hostetler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Hostetler, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Prairie Village, KS. They graduated from University Of Kansas School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hostetler works at
Locations
-
1
Village Pediatrics8340 Mission Rd Ste 100, Prairie Village, KS 66206 Directions (913) 365-3594
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- CompCare
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- Family Health Partners
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HCA Midwest Comp Care
- Healthcare USA
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Missouri Care
- Molina Healthcare
- New Directions Behavioral Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Mental Health Management, LLC
- Premier Group Insurance
- Savility
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hostetler?
About Dr. Amanda Hostetler, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1851368617
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hostetler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hostetler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hostetler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hostetler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hostetler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hostetler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hostetler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hostetler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.