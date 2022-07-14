Dr. Amanda Horton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Horton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Horton, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presence Saint Francis Hospital, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Horton works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Medical Group2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2860Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
North Austin Maternal Fetal Medicine12200 Renfert Way Ste G-3, Austin, TX 78758 Directions (512) 821-2540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Center for Maternal and Fetal Health15 Tower Ct Ste 300, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
4
Center for Maternal and Fetal Health880 W Central Rd Ste 4700, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
5
Center for Maternal and Fetal Health800 Austin St Ste 207, Evanston, IL 60202 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
6
Center for Maternal and Fetal Health767 Park Ave W Ste 170, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
7
Center for Maternal and Fetal Health755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 101, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
8
NorthShore University HealthSystem71 Waukegan Rd # 306, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
9
Northshore Glenbrook Hospital2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2860
-
10
Capital Area Primary Care4316 James Casey St Ste B, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 439-0021
-
11
Patient Testing Center5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (847) 570-2860Monday8:45am - 5:45pmTuesday8:45am - 5:45pmWednesday8:45am - 5:45pmThursday8:45am - 5:45pmFriday8:45am - 5:45pmSaturday8:45am - 5:45pmSunday8:45am - 5:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presence Saint Francis Hospital
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Horton?
One of the best doctors around. Coming from another physician, her expertise is superb and you will be in extremely good hands with her.
About Dr. Amanda Horton, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730131509
Education & Certifications
- UNC Hospitals
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horton works at
Dr. Horton has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, High Risk Pregnancy and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Horton speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Horton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.