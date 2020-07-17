Overview

Dr. Amanda Holmes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.