Dr. Amanda Holmes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Holmes, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paris, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Paris Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 753 Lamar Ave, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 609-8828
- 2 3150 Clarksville St Ste 3170, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 785-0078
Hospital Affiliations
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I will forever respect and value this woman. She helped me get out of an emotionally abusive and unhealthy marriage. I regained my freedom and self confidence.
About Dr. Amanda Holmes, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1487662649
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holmes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holmes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holmes has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holmes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.