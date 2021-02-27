Dr. Amanda Hess, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Hess, DO
Dr. Amanda Hess, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Versailles, KY. They graduated from 2005 - Midwestern University and is affiliated with Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hess works at
Women's Care of the Bluegrass360 Amsden Ave Ste 401, Versailles, KY 40383 Directions (502) 306-9356Monday8:30am - 1:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Women's Care of the Bluegrass330 Roland Ave, Owenton, KY 40359 Directions (502) 628-3387
Women's Care of the Bluegrass279 Kings Daughters Dr Ste 301, Frankfort, KY 40601 Directions (502) 628-3386Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
- Frankfort Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Been seeing Dr Hess for 11 years. She is amazing. I absolutely love her. Very knowledgeable and thorough.
- Gynecology
- 2010 - Lutheran General Hospital
- 2006 - St James Hospital
- 2005 - Midwestern University
