Dr. Amanda Hatton, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Hatton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They completed their residency with Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Dr. Hatton works at
Locations
Covenant Children's Medical Office Building4102 24th St # 300, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-6430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVED Dr. Hatton. I began seeing her about a year ago when I got pregnant. Bedsides being incredibly sweet, she is knowledgeable, patient, and has a fun and bubbly personality. I truly felt like she cared deeply for me and my baby. Dr. Hatton and her staff will always have a special place in my heart. I live in the Dallas area now and am seriously considering making the trips out to Lubbock every month/ week the next time I’m expecting.
About Dr. Amanda Hatton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1144411711
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hatton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatton works at
Dr. Hatton has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.