Hematology
Overview

Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Cherokee Medical Center, Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Hathaway works at SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Pelham
    2759 S Highway 14, Greer, SC 29650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 849-9700
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Spartanburg
    380 Serpentine Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 560-7050

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cherokee Medical Center
  • Pelham Medical Center
  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Neutropenia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Vitamin K Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Companion Benefit Alternatives
    • CompCare
    • Comprehensive Behavioral Healthcare
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Jehovah’s Witnesses (ROJW) Facility Agreement Only
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MedRisk
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 10, 2020
    Dr Hathaway is the best . She always listens to me and makes me feel important . I thank God that’s she’s my doctor , I trust her with my life . Her staff is awesome . I have nothing but very good things to say about Dr Hathaway .
    Crystal B — Oct 10, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD
    About Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225322431
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    Residency
    • Medical College of South Carolina, Charleston
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
