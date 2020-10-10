Overview

Dr. Amanda Hathaway, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Greer, SC. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Cherokee Medical Center, Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Hathaway works at SMC Center for Hematology Oncology - Pelham in Greer, SC with other offices in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.