Dr. Amanda Guetersloh, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Guetersloh, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Dr. Guetersloh works at
Locations
West Texas Pediatrics Llp5215 96th St, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 780-6868
The Kids Clinic - Pediatric After Hours Clinic5004 Frankford Ave Unit 400, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 771-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My kids have been Dr. Guetersloh’s patients for 10+ years and we are so very grateful for her. She has taken the time to build relationships with my kids and they know they can trust her. She is professional, thorough, kind, calm, and reassuring. We have never felt rushed, and have always received excellent care. The office runs smoothly with wonderful nurses and staff. I really cannot say enough good things about Dr. Guetersloh- we love her!
About Dr. Amanda Guetersloh, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UTSW/Chldns MC
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guetersloh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guetersloh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guetersloh works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guetersloh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guetersloh.
