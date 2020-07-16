See All Gastroenterologists in Lake Forest, IL
Dr. Amanda Guentner, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Guentner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Guentner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Lake Forest, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Forest Hospital
    660 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 234-5600
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care
    259 E Erie St Ste 2250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-5620

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Dr. Guentner was great. She was very professional and extremely competent, while also being kind and warm . She was efficient and punctual, but she wasn't rushed and she talked through everything in detail with me. She then followed up with me directly (over the weekend) on a minor issue. I recommend her enthusiastically to all my friends needing a colonoscopy.
    — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Amanda Guentner, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 11 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346533213
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    • University Of Michigan Health System
    • Loyola University Stritch School of Medicine
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Guentner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guentner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guentner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guentner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guentner has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guentner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Guentner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guentner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guentner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guentner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

