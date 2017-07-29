Overview

Dr. Amanda Whitley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Whitley works at Novant Health Crown Point Family Physicians in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.