Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, MD
Dr. Amanda Gillespie-Twardy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Roanoke, VA.
Blue Ridge Cancer Care2013 Jefferson St SW Fl 2, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 982-0237
Blue Ridge Podiatry Associates390 S Main St Ste 103, Rocky Mount, VA 24151 Directions (540) 489-6522
Blue Ridge Cancer Care-lexington108 Houston St Ste B, Lexington, VA 24450 Directions (540) 982-0237
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was diagnosed with breast cancer this past spring. Dr Gillespie twardy explains everything well and has developed a treatment plan for me based on my active life style. She is very kind and reassuring.
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Dr. Gillespie-Twardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillespie-Twardy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillespie-Twardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillespie-Twardy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillespie-Twardy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillespie-Twardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillespie-Twardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.