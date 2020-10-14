Overview

Dr. Amanda Gedeit, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.



Dr. Gedeit works at Patterson Woods Family Practice in Kettering, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.