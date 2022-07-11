Dr. Geary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Geary, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Geary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates26 City Hall Mall, Medford, MA 02155 Directions (781) 306-5130
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Geary has been my PCP for many years. I consider myself lucky to have her as an ally and advocate in my corner. Her team is wonderful. She always takes time to listen and go the extra mile. My health history is complex. But she never ceases to amaze me with the breadth of her knowledge. And she makes judging it a little easier. Her true compassion for patients is evident every time I see her.
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1740236421
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Geary accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geary works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.