Dr. Amanda Geary, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (14)
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Geary, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.

Dr. Geary works at Atrius Health in Medford, MA.

Locations

    Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates
    26 City Hall Mall, Medford, MA 02155

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Lahey Hospital and Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bronchospasm
Migraine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jul 11, 2022
    Dr Geary has been my PCP for many years. I consider myself lucky to have her as an ally and advocate in my corner. Her team is wonderful. She always takes time to listen and go the extra mile. My health history is complex. But she never ceases to amaze me with the breadth of her knowledge. And she makes judging it a little easier. Her true compassion for patients is evident every time I see her.
    Lizzie — Jul 11, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Geary, MD

    Internal Medicine
    19 years of experience
    English
    1740236421
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Geary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Geary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Geary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4.

