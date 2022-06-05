See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Warren, NJ
Dr. Amanda Francis, DO

Gynecology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Amanda Francis, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Francis works at Primary Specialty Care of Warren OB GYN Specialty in Warren, NJ with other offices in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary and Specialty Care of Warren
    8 Mountain Blvd Ste D, Warren, NJ 07059
  2. 2
    Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cysts
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Perimenopause
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Symptomatic Menopause
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adenomyosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Pain
Breech Position
Cervical Polyps
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infections
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
Gonorrhea Infections
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hypertension
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Maternal Anemia
Miscarriages
Multiple Gestation
Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Preeclampsia
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Syphilis Infections
Trichomoniasis
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
Jun 05, 2022
Dr. Francis is my absolute hero. She was my provider throughout the duration of my first pregnancy and delivered my son…. She was kind, empathetic and did everything in her power to make sure I was comfortable with what and how the delivery was planned. She saved my sons life during his birth… he was stuck and she acted quickly and professionally. She was amazing post-delivery too. She stayed with me for almost 2 hours during labor/delivery. I've never felt like I was in such competent hands as I did when I was under her care. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
Sarah vitale — Jun 05, 2022
About Dr. Amanda Francis, DO

  Gynecology
  11 years of experience
  English
  1679833727
Education & Certifications

  Atlantic Health System
  New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Amanda Francis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Francis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Francis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Francis has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Francis on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Francis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Francis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Francis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Francis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

