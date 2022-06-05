Dr. Amanda Francis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Francis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Francis, DO is a Gynecology Specialist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Gynecology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Locations
1
Primary and Specialty Care of Warren8 Mountain Blvd Ste D, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (732) 353-1837
2
Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 353-1836
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Francis is my absolute hero. She was my provider throughout the duration of my first pregnancy and delivered my son…. She was kind, empathetic and did everything in her power to make sure I was comfortable with what and how the delivery was planned. She saved my sons life during his birth… he was stuck and she acted quickly and professionally. She was amazing post-delivery too. She stayed with me for almost 2 hours during labor/delivery. I’ve never felt like I was in such competent hands as I did when I was under her care. HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Amanda Francis, DO
- Gynecology
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlantic Health System
- New York Colleg of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions

