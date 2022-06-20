Dr. Fowler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Fowler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Fowler, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jackson, MS.
Dr. Fowler works at
Locations
1
Ann Myers M.d. P.c.971 Lakeland Dr Ste 1157, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 362-6900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Neshoba County General Hospital
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly staff. Very attentive physicians, nurse practitioners and infusion nurses. Received the best of care. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Amanda Fowler, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1215224886
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fowler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fowler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fowler has seen patients for Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fowler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fowler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fowler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fowler, there are benefits to both methods.