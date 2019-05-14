Dr. Finn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Finn, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amanda Finn, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
Dr. Finn works at
Pediatric Care North, Inc.8781 N Platte Purchase Dr, Kansas City, MO 64155 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Awesome lady an gentle an fun for kiddos
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1003201294
- University Of Kansas School Of Medicine
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Bioscience-College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
