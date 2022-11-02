See All Pediatricians in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD

Pediatrics
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Drexel U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Ficacelli works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights
    186 Joralemon St, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia

Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 02, 2022
    Every visit we have, in-person or virtual, with Dr. Ficacelli is ALWAYS thorough. She communicates with me as well as my child and doesn’t rush the process. I appreciate that she probably asks, “what else” at least about 5 times during a visit because, thankfully, we rarely see her. She has great bedside manner and is aware right away if my child is nervous that visit.
    Nov 02, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821254913
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    • Drexel U, College of Medicine
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Ficacelli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficacelli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ficacelli has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ficacelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ficacelli works at Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - Brooklyn Heights in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ficacelli’s profile.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficacelli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficacelli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficacelli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficacelli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

