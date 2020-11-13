Dr. Amanda Draper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Draper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Draper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Draper, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Newport News, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS.
Dr. Draper works at
Locations
Childrens Clinic Ltd321 Main St, Newport News, VA 23601 Directions (757) 595-0358
Children's Clinic3055 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072 Directions (804) 642-9231
Childrens Clinic Limited716 Denbigh Blvd Ste A2, Newport News, VA 23608 Directions (757) 874-7070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and I went through a few doctors at the Children’s Clinic Ltd. when we had our first son. When we had to schedule with Dr. Draper she was fantastic! She is great with the kids and most importantly she is just incredibly knowledgeable and really put my wife and I at ease. We haven’t scheduled with another Dr. since. We currently are pregnant with our second son living an hour away in Richmond but still visit for our Dr. appointments and she will be our new baby’s pediatrician too!
About Dr. Amanda Draper, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1942355441
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Draper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Draper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Draper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Draper works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Draper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Draper.
