Dr. Amanda Dinsmore, MD

Ophthalmology
Overview

Dr. Amanda Dinsmore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Danbury, CT. 

Dr. Dinsmore works at Refocus Eye Health Of Connecticut in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Betty Klein MD
    57 North St Ste 415, Danbury, CT 06810 (203) 794-0117

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 03, 2022
    I cannot say enough about Dr. Dinsmore. The first time I went to see Dr. Dinsmore it was an emergency situation which she handled 100% and as far as I'm concerned saved my vision and potently a serious medical emergency. So when it came to putting my trust in her for Cataract surgery it was a no brainer. Well both of my eyes are completed and I am so happy with the results. She is a kind and caring doctor who is very professional. It's a pleasure to have her as my doctor.
    About Dr. Amanda Dinsmore, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578806758
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Dinsmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinsmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dinsmore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dinsmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dinsmore works at Refocus Eye Health Of Connecticut in Danbury, CT. View the full address on Dr. Dinsmore’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinsmore. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinsmore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinsmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinsmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

