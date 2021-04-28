Dr. Denney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Denney, MD
Dr. Amanda Denney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Wright State University and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 272-0313
The Christ Hospital4440 Red Bank Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45227 Directions (513) 272-0313
- Christ Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Denney is a wonderful listener and and all around great doctor. However, the office staff is dysfunctional. My husband went for lab work before his office visit as normal and lab orders had expired. Lab couldn't reach anyone in the office. Wasted trip. We called the office...long wait time..and told them what happened. Received call back that new lab orders sent. Went next day for blood work and still had to wait for lab to contact office to verify orders.
About Dr. Amanda Denney, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1003871047
- University Hospital
- Case Western Reserve
- St Joseph Hospital Denver
- Wright State University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
