Dr. Dehlendorf has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Dehlendorf, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Dehlendorf, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
Locations
Arthritis Consultants Inc.522 N New Ballas Rd Ste 240, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 567-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Mercy Hospital Washington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dehlendorf was kind and seemed to genuinely care about getting to the root of my chronic pain. She did a thorough exam and was willing to run many tests to try to figure it out. However... my follow-up appointment was with her nurse practitioner, Elaine. She came in, told me my test results didn't point to anything specific, and tried to send me on my way. I've read so many great things about Dr. D and her diagnostic abilities, that I was disappointed to be dropped so quickly. If I go back to this office, I'll request to only see the doctor. I think that's the only way my pain will be investigated.
About Dr. Amanda Dehlendorf, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1871704270
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dehlendorf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dehlendorf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dehlendorf has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dehlendorf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Dehlendorf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dehlendorf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dehlendorf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dehlendorf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.