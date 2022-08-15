Dr. Amanda Davenport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davenport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Davenport, MD
Dr. Amanda Davenport, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Woman Care301 Gordon Gutmann Blvd Ste 201, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6114
- Clark Memorial Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Davenport is amazing! And the staff there is really great! This will be my second time seeing her. I would highly recommend her. She listens and cares for what you have to say. She was very helpful and made me feel like a million bucks.
About Dr. Amanda Davenport, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1578883302
- Cleveland Clinic
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
