Overview

Dr. Amanda Davenport, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Davenport works at WomanCare in Jeffersonville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.