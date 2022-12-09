Dr. Amanda Daggett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Daggett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Daggett, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Daggett, MD is a Dermatologist in Jeffersonville, IN. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reid Health.
Dr. Daggett works at
Locations
-
1
Forefront Dermatology S C265 Quartermaster Ct, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-8622
Hospital Affiliations
- Reid Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Daggett?
I am very pleased that my hair is growing back.
About Dr. Amanda Daggett, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1457706434
Education & Certifications
- Tulane Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- University of Mississippi
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daggett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daggett accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daggett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daggett works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Daggett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daggett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daggett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daggett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.