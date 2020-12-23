Dr. Amanda Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Cunningham, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Cunningham, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist Olive Branch Hospital.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwest Mississippi Otolaryngology Head & Neck Surgery LLC7165 Getwell Rd Bldg H, Southaven, MS 38672 Directions (662) 349-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist Olive Branch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
Dr. Cunningham is truly an expert in her field. She takes her time with each patient and truly cares about them.
About Dr. Amanda Cunningham, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1760663579
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Osteoporosis and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.