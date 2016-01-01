See All Vascular Surgeons in Winston Salem, NC
Vascular Surgery
Accepting new patients
Dr. Amanda Cooksey, PA-C is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. 

Dr. Cooksey works at Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem
    2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1346819596
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

