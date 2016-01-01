Dr. Amanda Cooksey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooksey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Cooksey, PA-C
Overview
Dr. Amanda Cooksey, PA-C is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Dr. Cooksey works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Vascular Specialists - Winston-Salem2827 Lyndhurst Ave Ste 203, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7492
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cooksey?
About Dr. Amanda Cooksey, PA-C
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Female
- 1346819596
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooksey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooksey works at
Dr. Cooksey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooksey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooksey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooksey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.