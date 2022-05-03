Overview

Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beaver, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Cook works at Daniel J Nadler MD in Beaver, PA with other offices in Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.