Dr. Amanda Cook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Cook works at
Locations
Children's Clinic2946 Layfair Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (601) 420-8233
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- University of Mississippi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Cook, MD
- Pediatrics
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
