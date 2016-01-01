Overview

Dr. Amanda Cook, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and University of Mississippi Medical Center.



Dr. Cook works at Children's Clinic in Flowood, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.