Dr. Cleveland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amanda Cleveland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Cleveland, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Cleveland works at
Locations
1
Intermountain Avenues Womens Center370 E 9th Ave Ste 205, Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Directions (801) 408-6100
2
Bountiful Workmed390 N Main St, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 408-6100Tuesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was my doctor through three of my pregnancies. My son unfortunately passed away mid pregnancy and my third was a miscarriage. She treated me with more kindness than any other doctor I’ve ever had. I am so grateful that she was there for me and my family. I cannot recommend her enough. What an amazing doctor.
About Dr. Amanda Cleveland, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1487815650
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
