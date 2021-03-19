Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champlain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD is a Dermatologist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine.
Dr. Champlain works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Consultants of Frisco P.A.4685 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75033 Directions (972) 335-2727
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Champlain, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1003180993
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Loyola University Chicago
- University Of Southern California
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- Dermatology
Dr. Champlain has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champlain accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champlain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Champlain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champlain.
