Dr. Amanda Carrion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carrion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Carrion, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Carrion, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Carrion works at
Locations
-
1
Pediatric Associates6181 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (305) 697-2693Monday8:00am - 8:30pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 8:30pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carrion?
Dr. Carrion was very attentive. She took time to hear our concerns and explained my daughters results in details. She did not rush us.
About Dr. Amanda Carrion, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831368307
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carrion has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carrion accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carrion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carrion works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Carrion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carrion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carrion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carrion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.