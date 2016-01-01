Overview

Dr. Amanda Campos, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MUSIC and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Campos works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Avondale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.