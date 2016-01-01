Dr. Amanda Campos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Campos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Campos, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MUSIC and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Locations
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1920 E Cambridge Ave Ste 301, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 837-1804
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1665 N Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85392 Directions (623) 257-0873
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Amanda Campos, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1053653113
Education & Certifications
- ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MUSIC
- Pediatrics
