Dr. Amanda Bohleber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Bohleber, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from IU School of Medicine and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital.
Dr. Bohleber works at
Locations
-
1
Deaconess Clinic - Mary Street520 Mary St Ste 340, Evansville, IN 47710 Directions (812) 450-6700
-
2
Deaconess Clinic Incgateway Prof Bldg4015 Gateway Blvd Ste 4000, Newburgh, IN 47630 Directions (812) 426-9545
Hospital Affiliations
- Deaconess Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was fortunate enough to have Dr. Bohleber as my PCP before she moved on to bigger and better things. She is the best doctor I've ever come across. Extremely thorough, understanding, and she has a great personality.
About Dr. Amanda Bohleber, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1306981394
Education & Certifications
- Deaconess Hospital
- IU School of Medicine
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bohleber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bohleber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bohleber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bohleber works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bohleber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bohleber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bohleber, there are benefits to both methods.