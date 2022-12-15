Dr. Amanda Binns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Binns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Binns, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Binns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Binns works at
Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine250 E Yale Loop Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 732-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Binns?
She listen to all my concerns and Dr Binns has outstanding Bedside manners
About Dr. Amanda Binns, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1205105913
Education & Certifications
- Lac/Usc Hosp
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Binns has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Binns accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Binns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Binns works at
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Binns. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Binns.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Binns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Binns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.