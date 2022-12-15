Overview

Dr. Amanda Binns, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Binns works at Comprehensive Care Center of Irvine in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.