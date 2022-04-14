Dr. Amanda Megan Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Megan Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Amanda Megan Bell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leavenworth, KS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Excelsior Springs Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Primary Care-Cushing1001 6th Ave Ste 340, Leavenworth, KS 66048 Directions (913) 651-2163Monday8:00am - 12:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Saint Luke's Endocrinology Specialists-Parkville6185 Nw Jefferson St, Parkville, MO 64152 Directions (816) 880-2600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She listened to me with concern, gave me her instructions in a very kind way. Out of the five doctors I see, she is my favorite. She is a classy lady and doctor.
About Dr. Amanda Megan Bell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841292356
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF DENTAL MEDICINE
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods.