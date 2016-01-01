Dr. Amanda Beehler, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beehler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Beehler, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Beehler, DO is a Dermatologist in Detroit Lakes, MN.
Dr. Beehler works at
Locations
Essentia Health St. Mary's-Detroit Lakes Clinic1027 Washington Ave, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Amanda Beehler, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beehler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beehler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beehler has seen patients for Warts, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beehler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
