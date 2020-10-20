Dr. Amanda Basford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Basford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Basford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Amanda Basford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
Dr. Basford works at
Locations
Kidney Specialists of North Houston129 Vision Park Blvd Ste 109, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-0836
Kidney Specialistsof North Houston17198 St Lukes Way Ste 620, The Woodlands, TX 77384 Directions (936) 273-0836
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Lakeside Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Basford has been our Dr for over 5 years and is Awesome. My type 1 diabetic brother had a Acute Ischemic stroke at work and it threw him into kidney failure quickly. On Peritoneal Dialysis at home now and doing ok. Dr. Basford is very educated and dedicated and will do her best to preserve your kidneys as long as humanely possible, then give you options. We took referal to J.C. Walter Transplant center in Houston waiting on a kidney now. Hoping to always continue with Dr Basford??
About Dr. Amanda Basford, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1003834904
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals
- Baylor College of Medicine Affiliated Hospitals Program
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Basford has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Basford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Basford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Basford has seen patients for Proteinuria, Gout and Nephrotic Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Basford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Basford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Basford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Basford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Basford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.