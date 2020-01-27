Dr. Amanda Bartell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amanda Bartell, DPM
Overview
Dr. Amanda Bartell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Bartell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
North Florida Foot & Ankle Center8825 Perimeter Park Blvd Ste 401, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 236-5023
-
2
North Florida Foot & Ankle Center465 Town Plaza Ave Ste A, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 Directions (904) 236-5023Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bartell?
Very thorough and compassionate
About Dr. Amanda Bartell, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1366429862
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bartell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bartell works at
Dr. Bartell has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Stress Fracture of Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bartell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bartell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bartell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.