Overview

Dr. Amanda Bailey, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Bailey works at Lake Norman Family Medicine in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Claremont, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.