Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Ayers works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Colon and Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford, LLC
    2400 Tamarack Ave Ste 200, South Windsor, CT 06074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 242-8591
    Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford
    6 Northwestern Dr Ste 305, Bloomfield, CT 06002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 242-8591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Manchester Memorial Hospital
  • Rockville General Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Intestinal Obstruction
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 05, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Ayers following diagnosis of a rare condition found as part of a routine colonoscopy. Her attentiveness to what has been an extremely stressful experience has eased my anxiety. I feel very confident in her ability to manage my care. Highly recommend!
    Allyson Powell — Nov 05, 2022
    About Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1528268182
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ayers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ayers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ayers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ayers has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ayers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Ayers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ayers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ayers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ayers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

