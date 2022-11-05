Overview

Dr. Amanda Ayers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ct Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital, Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Ayers works at Colon & Rectal Surgeons of Greater Hartford in South Windsor, CT with other offices in Bloomfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.