Overview

Dr. Amanda Allmon, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Columbia, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with University Of Missouri Health Care.



Dr. Allmon works at South Providence Family Medicine in Columbia, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.