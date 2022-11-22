Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.
Locations
1
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday6:00am - 5:00pmTuesday6:00am - 5:00pmWednesday6:00am - 5:00pmThursday6:00am - 5:00pmFriday6:00am - 5:00pmSaturday6:00am - 5:00pmSunday6:00am - 5:00pm
2
Henry Ford Medical Center - Cottage159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Directions (313) 640-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 8:00pmWednesday7:00am - 8:00pmThursday7:00am - 8:00pmFriday7:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
3
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Clb Dr Ste 255, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (313) 425-4567
5
Henry Ford Hospital2799 W Grand Blvd # K8, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-8078
6
United Pain Therapies Pllc2820 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Directions (248) 479-6150
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Oakland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. are so very nice and they really listen to you and never feel like you are being rushed. Would not go to anyone else!
About Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1598920886
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford
- Case Western Rsv
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Univ of Illinois at Chicago
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upadhyay works at
