Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.

Dr. Upadhyay works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Troy in Troy, MI with other offices in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, Detroit, MI, Southfield, MI and Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Henry Ford Hospital Campus
    2825 Livernois Rd, Troy, MI 48083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Monday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    6:00am - 5:00pm
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Cottage
    159 Kercheval Ave, Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 640-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One
    3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-2600
    Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road
    5500 Auto Clb Dr Ste 255, Southfield, MI 48034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 425-4567
    Henry Ford Hospital
    2799 W Grand Blvd # K8, Detroit, MI 48202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 916-8078
    United Pain Therapies Pllc
    2820 Crooks Rd Ste 100, Rochester Hills, MI 48309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 479-6150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Pain
Fibromyalgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 22, 2022
    The staff and Dr. are so very nice and they really listen to you and never feel like you are being rushed. Would not go to anyone else!
    Jo Ann Mash — Nov 22, 2022
    About Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 14 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1598920886
    Education & Certifications

    • Henry Ford
    • Case Western Rsv
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    • Univ of Illinois at Chicago
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aman Upadhyay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhyay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyay has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Upadhyay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Upadhyay has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Fibromyalgia and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhyay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhyay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhyay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhyay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhyay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

