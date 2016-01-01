Dr. Aman Nanda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Nanda, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aman Nanda, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Muscle Weakness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 102, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4013
-
2
Tockwotton On the Waterfront500 Waterfront Dr, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 272-5280
-
3
Src Providence LLC353 Blackstone Blvd, Providence, RI 02906 Directions (401) 273-6565
-
4
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5248Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aman Nanda, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1215984257
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / R.N.T. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Geriatric Medicine
