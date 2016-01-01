See All Neurologists in Beckley, WV
Dr. Aman Deep, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Aman Deep, MD

Neurology
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Aman Deep, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beckley, WV. 

Dr. Deep works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Appalachian Regional Healthcare Inc.
    306 Stanaford Rd, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 255-3000
  2. 2
    Arh Primary Care
    250 Stanaford Rd Ste 101, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 254-2820
  3. 3
    Arh Cardiology Associates-beckley
    1256 N Eisenhower Dr Ste 700, Beckley, WV 25801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 254-2425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beckley Arh Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wada Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Wada Test
Dementia or Depression Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Deep?

Photo: Dr. Aman Deep, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aman Deep, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Deep to family and friends

Dr. Deep's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Deep

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aman Deep, MD.

About Dr. Aman Deep, MD

Specialties
  • Neurology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1205281847
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Deep has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Deep works at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in Beckley, WV. View the full address on Dr. Deep’s profile.

Dr. Deep has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deep.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deep, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deep appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Aman Deep, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.