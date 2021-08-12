Dr. Aman Amaah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amaah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aman Amaah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aman Amaah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy.
Locations
Tabor Medical Building - Moss1200 W Tabor Rd Rm 104, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 456-3930
Einstein Center One Building9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 220, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions (215) 456-3930
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
A superb cardiologist
About Dr. Aman Amaah, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1255392023
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center|Karolinska Inst Stockholm Sth Hosp
- Karolinska Inst Stockholm Sth Hosp|Sundsvalls Hosp
- Sundsvalls Hosp
- Institute of Medicine And Pharmacy
- Cardiovascular Disease
