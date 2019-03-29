Overview

Dr. Amalie Derdeyn, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.



Dr. Derdeyn works at Sentara Martha Jefferson Orthopaedics in Charlottesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Impetigo, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.