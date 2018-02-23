Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
-
1
Perry Santos M.d. PC3435 NW 56th St Bldg A, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 602-0002
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing A+ Care, beautiful personality and has a beautiful heart!! I would recommend this lovely lady to anyone who needs quality eye care. She takes pride in her work and strive to give superior treatment to all her patients.
About Dr. Amalia Miranda, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1942272372
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda works at
Dr. Miranda has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miranda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
