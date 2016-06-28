Overview

Dr. Amala Chirumamilla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Helen Hayes Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Chirumamilla works at Crosfield Medical Associates in West Nyack, NY with other offices in Suffern, NY and Goshen, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomegaly, Aneurysm of Heart and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.