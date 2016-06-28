Dr. Amala Chirumamilla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chirumamilla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Amala Chirumamilla, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Amala Chirumamilla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital, Helen Hayes Hospital, Oneida Health Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Crosfield Medical Associates2 Crosfield Ave, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 353-5600
Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center255 Lafayette Ave, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-0330
Metropolitan Cardiology257 Lafayette Ave Ste 300, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 368-0330
Metropolitan Cardiology Consultants LLC30 Hatfield Ln Ste 209, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (845) 294-7510
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Helen Hayes Hospital
- Oneida Health Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
She really listens to her patients and is very caring and thoughtful as well as being a good doctor.
- Cardiology
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Chirumamilla has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Aneurysm of Heart and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chirumamilla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
