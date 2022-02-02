Dr. Tanagho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amal Tanagho, MD
Overview
Dr. Amal Tanagho, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 18672 Florida St Ste 201C, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 916-0499
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tanagho has saved my life - many times!!! She is compassionate, understanding, very knowledgeable, excellent listening skills and down right cares! She is frank and to the point, no BS. She never looks at the time because she is too busy listening, she gives me the time I need. Some days she is behind schedule, but I've always understood...if she gives me the time I need, then she is doing the same with previous patients that day. I would rather have her late, then to have her rush me. I have switched standard therapist many times for varies reasons, however, I have never changed my Psychiatric Doctor - Dr. Tanagho. She is my life line...without her in my life, I know I would be sinking with a heavy anchor to the bottom of the sea. If you need help and support, I would totally recommend Dr. Tanagho.
About Dr. Amal Tanagho, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1154538023
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanagho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanagho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanagho speaks Arabic.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanagho. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanagho.
