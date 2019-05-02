Overview

Dr. Amal Mehta, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center, Loma Linda University Medical Center - Murrieta and Menifee Global Medical Center.



Dr. Mehta works at Southland Arthritis and Ostprs in Temecula, CA with other offices in Corona, CA, Hemet, CA, Menifee, CA, San Bernardino, CA, Riverside, CA and Moreno Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.